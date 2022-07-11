Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $33.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $719.24. 289,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $745.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $877.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

