Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.08.

TEX opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

