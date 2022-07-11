Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Up 1.7%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 4,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 978,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.