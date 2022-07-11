Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

