Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

