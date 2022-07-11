Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.41 Average PT from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

In other news, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.