Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

