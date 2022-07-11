TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €17.50 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($18.23) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.69) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday.

ETR TEG traded down €0.66 ($0.69) on Monday, hitting €10.18 ($10.60). 2,768,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €10.31 ($10.74) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.72.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

