T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

TTOO opened at $0.15 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

