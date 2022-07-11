SVB Leerink Cuts KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $45.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

