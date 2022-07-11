SVB Leerink Cuts KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $45.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.