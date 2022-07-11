sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $94.92 million and $2.56 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 94,834,590 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

