Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €13.90 ($14.48) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.96 ($14.54) on Thursday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a twelve month high of €15.72 ($16.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.69.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.