StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.79. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,900. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

