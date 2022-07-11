StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.79. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
