StockNews.com Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

