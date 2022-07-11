StockNews.com Upgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

