StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

