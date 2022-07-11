StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.93. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

