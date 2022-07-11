StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
