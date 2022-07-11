StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
