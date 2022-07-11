StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

