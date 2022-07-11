StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

