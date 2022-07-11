StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

