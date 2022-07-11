StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

