StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

