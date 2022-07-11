StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
