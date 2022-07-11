StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.95.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

