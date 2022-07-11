StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.08%.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
