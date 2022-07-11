StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

