Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 11th (ABB, AEXAY, ALLE, AME, ASAZY, ATLKY, BDX, BLX, BPXXY, BRLXF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 11th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €16.00 ($16.67) target price on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a hold rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €27.00 ($28.13) price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an underperform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a sell rating. They currently have $59.20 price target on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €16.00 ($16.67) price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $310.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.