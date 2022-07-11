Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.13

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 9262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.