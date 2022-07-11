Step Finance Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $189,945.74 and approximately $750,906.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

