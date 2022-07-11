Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 929.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $32,918,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

