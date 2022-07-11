SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.84

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBNDGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 53169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

