SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.84

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 53169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.