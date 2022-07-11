SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 3.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 18,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,347,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

