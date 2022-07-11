SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and $2.06 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

