Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.0296

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $454,422.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00114142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

