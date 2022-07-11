SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,542.00

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $4,542.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00118220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033263 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

