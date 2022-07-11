Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $16,017.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

