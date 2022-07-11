Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($123.96) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €2.10 ($2.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €108.70 ($113.23). 38,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.86.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

