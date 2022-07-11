SiaCashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $400,687.93 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $400,687.93 and $357,539.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,397.27 or 1.00001991 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About SiaCashCoin

SCC is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,888,617 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

