Showcase (SHO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,379.00

Showcase (SHO) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $15,674.59 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.