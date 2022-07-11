Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BLVN stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.11.

About Bowleven (Get Rating)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

