Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
BLVN stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.11.
About Bowleven (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.