Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $101,939.03 and approximately $75.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00114142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.