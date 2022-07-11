ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $490.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.12 and a 200-day moving average of $522.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

