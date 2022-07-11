Security Financial Services INC. Sells 30,234 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,900,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,513,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.99. 23,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,033. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.