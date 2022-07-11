Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $88.51. 2,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,679. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

