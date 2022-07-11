Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

