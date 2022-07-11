Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 9,689 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,997 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,508. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.