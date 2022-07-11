Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 2,002 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 27,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,412. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

