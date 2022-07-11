Security Financial Services INC. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 2.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,385. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

