Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.59. 274,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

