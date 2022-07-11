Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,702. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.